Cyclisme: les équipes de Vingegaard et Evenepoel vers un mariage royal ?

(From L) Team Jumbo-Visma's Dutch rider Dylan Van Baarle, Team Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, Team Jumbo-Visma's Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic and Team Jumbo-Visma's Dutch rider Robert Gesink stand on stage ahead of the fourth stage of the 2023 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain, a 184,6 km race from Andorra la Vella to Tarragona, in Andorra, on August 29, 2023.