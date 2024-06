Les sites des JO de 1924 à Paris, un patrimoine en héritage

This photograph taken on March 5, 2024 shows an indoor view of the Georges Vallerey swimming pool, which is under renovation to serve as a training pool for Olympic and Paralympic athletes selected for the Paris 2024 Games, in Paris. The Georges-Vallerey swimming pool and its facilities in Paris' 20th arrondissement, which was specially built for the 1924 Olympic Games, has been completely renovated in order to allow for athlete training during the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.