Ava DuVernay, porte-voix des Afro-Américains, intronisée aux Oscars

David Oyelowo says, after the cast & crew of @ava's 'Selma' wore 'I Can't Breathe' t-shirts in remembrance of Eric Garner, Academy members said they were "stirring shit" and wouldn't vote for the film as "it wasn't their place to do that."



